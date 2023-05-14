Nisevich, Stanley Joseph



Stanley Joseph Nisevich Jr, a great American, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on April 14, 2023. Stanley was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland on August 20, 1941, the oldest child of Stanley J. Nisevich Sr and Mary Nisevich (nee Spear). He saw the world from the viewpoint of Army bases, speaking fondly of a childhood spent fishing in the Chesapeake Bay (Aberdeen Proving Grounds), discovering the wonders of the jungle just outside his window in the Panama Canal Zone (Fort Gulick), living near Cheyenne Mountain (Camp Carson) near Colorado Springs, CO, and exploring the James River and Williamsburg, VA (Fort Eustis). Following his father's retirement from the Army in 1958, the family made their way to Crown Point, IN where Stanley played on the CPHS Baseball team and graduated from Crown Point High School in 1959. He enrolled in Indiana University, joining Air Force ROTC and this experience shaped the entirety of his professional career. While at IU, Stanley was a proud member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, an avid intramural athlete, a Little 500 bike race top contender, and a bright student studying physics, engineering, and math. After earning BS in Mathematics and Physics (class of 1963), he remained in Bloomington until earning an MBA (1965). Upon graduating, having fulfilled his Air Force duties, he relocated to Chicago and joined LaSalle Bank as a financial analyst. On one of his train rides into the city, he met Mary Leona Perz. The two were wed September 5, 1970. Stan then returned to the Air Force, enlisting as a Captain, focused on cost management and fiscal frugality. He earned several honors and accolades but sought greater challenges, honorably leaving the USAF in 1975 to start his own aerospace engineering cost consulting firm, Nisevich and Associates. With great cost management acumen, he took great pride in teaching financial efficiencies and fiscal responsibility, directly advised contractors, military officers, and US Presidents across his career. When not working tireless to save his country innumerable tax dollars, Stanley always found time to support his family and advise upon their pursuit of music, sports, and careers. Stanley is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Leona Nisevich. His legacy will be upheld by his daughters Jennifer (Will Sharp) and Pamela Nisevich Bede (Jason Bede), and 5 grandchildren (William, Lawton, Miller, Hunter, and Piper), and his siblings, Mary Ann (Dale) Wietbrock and Thomas Nisevich, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am, Friday, May 19 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek 45432 with Fr. Jason Bedel celebrant. To leave a message of share a special memory of Stanley with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.

