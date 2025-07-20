Noble-Fox, Brenda



Brenda C. Noble-Fox of Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Born March 13, 1957 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Edward and Martha J. (nee Ross) Noble. Passed away June 21, 2025. Beloved wife of Larry L. Fox. Loving sister of Robin (Scott) Kolp of Lakewood Ranch, FL and the late Edward E. "Gene" Noble of Middletown, Ohio. Cherished step-mother of Brandi Fox of Louisville, KY, Seldon (Shawn) Fox of Beattyville, KY, and step-grandmother of Courtney Fox and Mallorie Fox. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Brenda was the proud owner of Brenda Noble and Associates in Monroe Ohio since 2002 and was once active in Women Of Today, Arts in Middletown, Sorg Opera House, and was a volunteer during the Middletown Hot Air Ballon National Championships. She was a Graduate of Middletown High School class of 1975 and was a member of the National Honor Society. A casual Celebration of Life with food and beverage will be held from 5-8 PM on Thursday, July 24 at Shaker Run Golf Club, 1320 Golf Club Dr, Lebanon, OH 45036. Please join us as we celebrate the life of Brenda Noble-Fox. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com



