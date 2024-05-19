Noe, Barbara L.



NOE, Barbara L., age 79, of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 13, 2024 at Kettering Health Dayton. Barbara was retired from Dayton Public Schools and was a bus aide for Northridge Public Schools. She was an avid Reds Fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; daughter, Shellie King; and son, Bub King. Barbara is survived by her grandsons, James "Mikie" Branham,Jr., Dylan King, and Daniel Pace; granddaughters, Magen Branham and Madison King; sister, Linda Bragg; and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral Service 12 Noon Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights, Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 AM until service time.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com