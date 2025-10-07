Norma Lunsford

Lunsford, Norma Sue



age 87 of Mason, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Norma was born in Laurel County, Kentucky, on June 3, 1938, to Gilbert and Lucy (nee Miller) Combs. Norma focused her time on creating a home for her family. She loved hosting extended family gatherings and celebrations. Norma also worked behind the scenes in her husband's construction business, providing office support and guidance. Norma is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Richard) Staples; her beloved grandsons, Samuel Paul and Koby Richard; and her brother, William, of Berea, Kentucky. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Paul Lunsford, and two sisters. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Douglas officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at browndawsonflick.com.



