NORMAN, Bryan Jason



BRYAN JASON NORMAN, 51, of Troy, Michigan, and formerly of Springfield, died unexpectedly March 25, 2022. Bryan was born September 4, 1970, to Cheryl Gilbert (Norman) and Clyde Norman. Bryan was



social, outgoing, kind, caring and never met a stranger. He had many talents and loved anything with wheels! He



inherited his green thumb from his maternal grandparents and his love of food and cooking from his Mom. He graduated with a Masters degree from Morehead University with honors and sought a job in the automotive industry. His special skill was writing and he was fortunate enough to have several articles published in



automotive magazines. He is survived by his sister, Holly



Norman and parents. For those who knew Bryan were truly blessed to have shared his life. The family is planning a private memorial service at a later date. Donations may be made in Bryan's name to the American Heart Association.

