Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

NORMAN, Homer

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NORMAN, Homer "Clay"

Age 82, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born in Middletown, OH, on March 3, 1939, to the late Vina (Roberts) and Henry Clay Norman. He was a U.S. Army-Airborne

Veteran. He served as Pastor of the North Dayton First Church of God for more than 20 years; and retired from AK Steel in 2001 after 25 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 sisters, Ora Lee, Clara Mae, Faye, Henrietta and Naomi. Clay is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Eula M. (Randolph) Norman; 2 daughters, Tammy L. Norman and Deanna (Gary) Smith; his granddaughter, Natalie Smith. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share

condolences at daltonfh.net.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Laufersweiler, Joyce
2
JOHNSON, William
3
EDGAR, William
4
Billingsley, Samuel
5
BALL, Kathryn
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top