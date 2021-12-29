NORMAN, Homer "Clay"



Age 82, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born in Middletown, OH, on March 3, 1939, to the late Vina (Roberts) and Henry Clay Norman. He was a U.S. Army-Airborne



Veteran. He served as Pastor of the North Dayton First Church of God for more than 20 years; and retired from AK Steel in 2001 after 25 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 sisters, Ora Lee, Clara Mae, Faye, Henrietta and Naomi. Clay is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Eula M. (Randolph) Norman; 2 daughters, Tammy L. Norman and Deanna (Gary) Smith; his granddaughter, Natalie Smith. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share



condolences at daltonfh.net.


