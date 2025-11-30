Norman McMahan

McMahan, Norman Keith



McMAHAN, Norman Keith, age 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, November 23, 2025. Norman was a Personnel Director at Miami Valley Career Tech Center, retiring after many years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Cassel Hills Church of Christ, Volksmarch Walking Club and a Graduate of Xenia High School, class of 1952. Norman loved playing racquetball at the Huber Heights Racquetball Club, enjoyed sailing and was a great storyteller.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Loydale Flynn; brother, Dwight McMahan. Norman is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, "Traci" Treasure; daughter & son-in-law, Rebecca "Becki" & Jeff Covey; grandchild, Dyllan (Jacob) Faltemier; great-granddaughter, Phoebe; and many other relatives & friends; including special friends, Gordon & Pat Reeder, John & Carole Muhlenkamp.



Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, December 5, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Royal Oak Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com