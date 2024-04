Norris, Craig L.



of Germantown, OH passed away on April 4, 2024. Family visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2024 from 4-6pm with a funeral service to follow at 6pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. For complete obituary and to express fond memories and sympathies, please visit www.routsong.com.



