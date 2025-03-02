North (Karl), Barbara J.



On Thursday 2/27/25, Barbara J. North went to be with the Lord. She was born on 1/24/1946 to Leo and Jane Karl (Underwood), the second of three children. On 10/21/1967 she married James P. North. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife and a wonderful mother of 3 children. She en-joyed sewing, doing crafts, and baking sweets for friends and family. She loved animals of all shapes and sizes, and she doted on the family dogs much like she did her three children.



Barb was a member of Fellowship Christian Church, and nothing was more important to her than her belief in Jesus. She lived a life rooted in faith, devoted to Christ, and guided by the teachings of the Holy Bible. She found joy in prayer, strength in scripture, and peace in the promises of eternal life. She expressed her faith and love through countless acts of service to eve-ryone she met, and all who crossed her path were blessed by her kind, gentle spirit. As a mother, she raised her children to love, to serve, and to trust in the Lord always. She now rests in the arms of her Savior, freed from pain and sorrow, reunited with family, friends and pets, rejoicing in His presence.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Jane Karl (Underwood) and her youngest son, Jud North.



She is survived by her husband, Jim North, her son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Alison North, her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Rob Turner, her sister, Beverly Deane, her brother, Rich-ard Karl, her grandsons, Justin and Matthew North and Austin and Cameron Turner, her neph-ews, and several special friends including those in her Wednesday morning bible study.



While we grieve her passing, we find solace in the hope of Christ's resurrection and the assurance that we will one day be reunited in God's eternal kingdom.



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7



Ever true to her humble nature, Barbara requested that there would be no services held in her honor after her passing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton (ohioshospice.org) and In Touch Ministries (intouch.org). Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



