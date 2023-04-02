Northern, Gretakae Darlene



age 54, of Kettering, OH, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. Gretakae was born to Grant D. and Janice D. (Nash) Bottomley on November 18, 1968 in Columbia, MO. She graduated from Westminster High School in Westminster, CO. Gretakae liked traveling to the beach, her career, and most of all, she loved her family and children. She worked for Synchrony Financial as a project manager in the I.T. Department. Gretakae is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, John T. Northern; children, Zachary (Ashley) Northern, Tiffany (Christopher) Redick, Ashley (Austin Morse) Northern; grandchildren, Gage, Madison, Jackson, Andrew, Chase, Anderson, Scarlett, Nathan, Brooklyn, Violet; brother, Grant (Jackie) Bottomley; In-laws, Dorothy (Michael) Kelley; Sister-in-law, Brenda (Tony) Vetter; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the caring staff of Kettering Cancer Center, The James, and Hospice of Dayton. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends following the service until 8:30pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

