X

Northern, Gretakae Darlene

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Northern, Gretakae Darlene

age 54, of Kettering, OH, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. Gretakae was born to Grant D. and Janice D. (Nash) Bottomley on November 18, 1968 in Columbia, MO. She graduated from Westminster High School in Westminster, CO. Gretakae liked traveling to the beach, her career, and most of all, she loved her family and children. She worked for Synchrony Financial as a project manager in the I.T. Department. Gretakae is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, John T. Northern; children, Zachary (Ashley) Northern, Tiffany (Christopher) Redick, Ashley (Austin Morse) Northern; grandchildren, Gage, Madison, Jackson, Andrew, Chase, Anderson, Scarlett, Nathan, Brooklyn, Violet; brother, Grant (Jackie) Bottomley; In-laws, Dorothy (Michael) Kelley; Sister-in-law, Brenda (Tony) Vetter; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the caring staff of Kettering Cancer Center, The James, and Hospice of Dayton. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends following the service until 8:30pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
Hull, Timothy
2
Keyer, Alita
3
Fain, Mike
4
Searcy, Douglas
5
Shaw, Kescia
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top