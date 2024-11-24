Norvell, Alberta C.



Age 97, of Centerville, went Home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2024. She was born June 15, 1927, in Sand Gap, Kentucky; the daughter of the late Sidney B. and Elizabeth (Cook) Chrisman. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Rev. Donald R. Norvell. Alberta is survived by her children, Linda (Richard) Sheley, Michael (Debbie) Norvell, Sandra (Lamont) Carroll, Jonathan Norvell, and Daniel (Stephanie) Norvell; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great- grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. Alberta was a virtuous woman who exemplified the Proverbs 31 scripture: A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies Her children arose and called her blessed; her husband also, and he praised her: "Many women do noble things, but she surpassed them all." A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 11:30AM at Lifepointe Church, 4555 Marshall Rd, Dayton, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Centerville Cemetery. To share condolences with the family please visit, www.routsong.com



