Nugent, Barbara

Barbara Jean Dill Nugent passed away at her home in St. George Utah on August 15th, 2023, at the age of 70 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. She is survived by her husband Merv, sons Chris and Nate, parents Richard and Jean Dill, sister Amy Chicoine, brother John Dill, and several nieces and nephews.



Barb grew up on Shawnee Lake in Jamestown Ohio and always loved the water. She was an avid water-skier, rising early in the morning to get out while it was "smooth as glass" as she would always say. She graduated from Greeneview High School in 1971. She was a straight A student, cheerleader, and was voted Lion's Club Queen her senior year, but was best known for her kindness to others.



After high school, she attended Ohio University, graduating with a Mathematics degree in 1975. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta and elected president her senior year. She liked to tell the story where she hosted Carly Simon for a weekend but would only say it was a "heck of a party." After graduation, she was hired by Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati Ohio and was the first female Sales Associate in company history. She then went back to school for finance and became a stockbroker with Bache & Co in Akron Ohio.



At age 25 she met her husband and started her family. They relocated to Colorado in 1980 where she enjoyed skiing and camping, passing her love of the mountains on to her two sons. After eight years in Denver, they moved back to Akron Ohio, where she continued raising her family and began teaching Computer Science at St Hilary School. Barb was a loving and dedicated mother, who was always there for her sons. She was a lifelong football fan and would attend all her son's sporting events. Her son Nate was born with Down Syndrome, and Barb became a major advocate for children with disabilities and their families, participating in several organizations including Special Olympics.



During this time, Barb was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and began what would be a 40-year battle with the debilitating disease. Her courage and strength were remarkable. As the symptoms progressed, the family moved to St George Utah, where she spent the last 20 years as a resident of Temple View Assisted Living surrounded by family and friends. Despite her condition, she maintained an uncommon optimism and spirit for life. She never complained or lost her trademark sense of humor, and never failed to enjoy the positive side of life.



Barb was a smart, beautiful and above all a warmhearted person who would brighten any room with her smile. She was an inspiration to everyone around her, was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.



Graveside services and a Celebration of Life will be held in October in the Xenia area.



