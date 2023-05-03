Numbers, Gary L.



On Friday April 28,2023 Gary L. Numbers, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 82. Gary was born on December 27, 1940 in Wilmington Delaware to Walter and Sarah Numbers. He was a proud Belmont High School graduate of the class of 1959. He earned Undergraduate and Graduate degrees in Electrical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Management from the University of Dayton. He married Judy (Reeder) on July 28, 1963 and settled in Centerville. Together they raised a son, John and daughter, JoAnne.



He had a very successful career working at the Mound Laboratories. Gary was an avid boater and was very active with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. But more than anything he enjoyed volunteering and supporting his children's activities such as Boy Scouts, numerous sports, and the Centerville Coeds. Upon retirement from the Mound he spent many years assisting others with income tax preparation as an IRS Enrolled Agent. He loved helping others and was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Later in life he enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren and instilling in them the importance of "family first".



He was preceded in death by parents Walter and Sarah Numbers and his wife of 58 years, Judith (Reeder). He is survived by his son, John Numbers (Deanna) and his daughter JoAnne Goetz (Greg) and his grandchildren Courtney, Sydney (Spencer), Taylor, Joseph, and Jacob.



The family will be holding a memorial to celebrate Gary's life at 1:00 Sunday 7 May at Fairhaven Church in Centerville Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation in his name to the Hospice of Dayton.



