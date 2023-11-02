Nutt, Donald

Nutt, Donald Arthur

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing for Donald on Saturday, November 4th, from 10:00am - 11:00am at St Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia. A Funeral Mass will follow from 11:00am - 11:45am at St Christopher Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Poplar Hill Cemetery on N Dixie Drive in Vandalia. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the burial. A more detailed obit is available at the following website: mortonwhetstonefh.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

