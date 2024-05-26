O'Brien, Daniel Joseph



Daniel Joseph O'Brien, age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on May 19, 2024. Born on June 19, 1936, in Queens, New York, Daniel led a life marked by dedication to his family, his country, and his profession.



A proud graduate of LaSalle Academy in New York, Daniel's academic and athletic prowess earned him a basketball scholarship to the University of Dayton. Upon completion of his undergraduate studies, he pursued his law degree at the University of Detroit Law School. Following his graduation, he served with distinction as a JAG officer in the United States Army.



For over five decades, Daniel was a trial attorney and practiced law with integrity and was repeatedly recognized among the Best Lawyers in America. His passion for singing was as well-known as his legal expertise, earning him the affectionate moniker of the 'singing lawyer' among clients and colleagues alike.



Predeceased by his brothers Donald and Kenneth, Daniel's memory is cherished by his surviving sister Marian Abruzzo; his daughters, Sharon Graybill (Matt) and Erin Hoeflinger (Deron); his sons, Daniel O'Brien (Sophie) and Chris O'Brien; and mother of his children, Patricia (O'Brien) Daly. Daniel's legacy extends to his seven beloved grandchildren and the joy of meeting his first great-grandchild shortly before his passing.



In keeping with his wishes, a private Celebration of Life will be conducted in the presence of family members. The O'Brien family extends their gratitude for your thoughts and prayers during this time of remembrance.



We take solace in the knowledge that his indominable spirit and the melody of his voice will resonate in our memories forevermore. May he rest in peace.



