O'Brien, Joanne



Joanne O'Brien, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 26, 2025. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on April 16, 1934. Joanne was an elementary school teacher in Middletown for 25 years. She enjoyed many kinds of crafting and shared a love of traveling with her family. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Ernestene (Early) Woodrey and Francis E. Woodrey; her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas O'Brien; and a brother, Francis E. Woodrey, Jr. She is survived by her brother, James Woodrey; her children, William (Julie) O'Brien, Brenda Marshall, and Robert O'Brien; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com