O'Brien, Mary Ellen



O'Brien, Mary Ellen, 87, of London, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023 in the Bluebird Retirement Community. Mary Ellen was born October 2, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of J. Vincent and Nelle M. (Shaw) O'Brien. She was a 1954 graduate of Catholic Central High School and graduated from Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati in 1958. She was employed by the Clark County Department of Human Services, retiring in 1994. She was also a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Survivors include two cousins, Kay (Tom) Reed and William (Anne) Carter; and Karen Carter. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Bluebird Retirement Community for their kind and exceptional care. Her smile and her signature giggle will be missed by many. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



