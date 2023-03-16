O'Brien, Sally Ann "Gal"



Sally Ann "Gal" O'Brien, 70 of Cable, Ohio passed away, Monday, March 13, 2023 in the OSU Medical Center with her family by her side.



She was born September 8, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Freysinger) O'Brien.



Sally was a 1970 graduate of Triad High School. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling the world. She loved attending the Qfm96 Breakfast Club, concerts, or local band shows. She loved spending time with her family; especially Easter, when she would make her famous Lasagna.



Sally Gal was one in a million, the most patient, kind, caring, big hearted and genuine soul anyone would ever meet. She will be sadly missed by all.



Sally is survived by her sisters, Carolyn (Jim) Reid and Nancy (Bill) Instine; her nieces and nephews, Sandy (Tracy) Keeran, Mike (Kirsten) Reid, Angie Instine, Matt (Tamara) Reid, Chris (Denelle) Instine and Mark (Kate) Reid; great nieces and nephews, Brittany (Adam) Casper, Nick Keeran, Jake Reid, Alex Reid, Cameran Reid, Robey Reid, Drue Instine, Dylan Kuntz, Kimber Instine, Gaven Kuntz, Bria Reid, Austyn Reid, Ashlie Espinosa and Michael Espinosa; great, great nieces and nephews, Hadley Keeran, Harper Keeran, Oakley Casper, Sydney Foster and one on the way, Briggs Casper; as well as very close friends, Carl, Sandy, John and Mary.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her aunt & Uncle, Imogene and Carl Freysinger.



A celebration gathering will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Shriner's, C/O Al Johnson, 4373 Bump Road, Cable, Ohio 43009 or to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P. O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

