O'Connor, Daniel "Dan"



Daniel O'Connor



Born September 5, 1963



Died April 1, 2025



Daniel O'Connor, 61, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away after a battle with an illness on April 1, 2025. He was born in Lima, Ohio, on September 5, 1963, to Thomas and Joyce O'Connor.



He was a graduate of Crystal Lake Central High School and attended the Devry Technical Institute. He followed in his father's footsteps with his love of aviation, joining the U.S. Air Force. He later became a member of the Ohio Air National Guard, piloting F16s and flying in air shows.



Dan later took on a career as an investment advisor in the Dayton, Ohio, area, spending more than three decades in this role, most recently with the firm Midwestern Wealth Management. His clients, many of whom became lifelong friends, valued his care and commitment.







Dan was a loving brother and uncle, and good friend. He especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog, Katy.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents. He is survived by his partner, Julie Layne, of 13 years, his sisters Mary Krikorian of Crystal Lake; Maureen (Stephen) Regele of Charlotte, NC; his brother Thomas O'Connor of Crystal Lake; his nieces Kelley (Matthew) Ciotti; Megan (Rusty) Rulapaugh; Elyse (Alejandro) San Segundo; and Katherine Regele, and his nephew, Joseph (Gina) Krikorian, and all of their children.



Per Dan's request, there will be no services, and interment will be private. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com