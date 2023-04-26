O'Connor, Rhonda

O'Connor (Smith), Rhonda L.



Rhonda L. O'Connor, 59, of DeGraff, OH passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH.



Rhonda was born on January 16, 1964, in Springfield, OH, a daughter of the late Charles and Barbara Knott Smith.



Rhonda married Michael W. O'Connor on April 5, 1986, in Springfield and he survives along with their two children, Amanda (JR) Valvano of Centreville, VA, and Michael (Lynn Trout) O'Connor of Huntsville, OH, four granddaughters, Rose, Phoebe, and Sylvia O'Connor and Kaidlyn Hines.



Rhonda was a 1983 graduate of Graham High School. She enjoyed gardening. She loved being with her family and playing with her granddaughters.



Reverend Bryan Meadows will begin funeral services 3:00 pm, Friday, April 28, 2023, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview. With visitation from 1-3 pm.



Memorial contributions may be given in Rhonda's name to donatelife.net as she was an organ donor to help others.



Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

