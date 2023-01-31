O'CONNOR, Robert



Robert "Bob", "Hutch" Foster O'Connor June 22, 1932, (sunrise) – January 29, 2023, Bob O'Connor, 90 passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 29th, 2023. He had been preparing to join his family and many friends that had departed before him and living their eternal lives in God's kingdom. He always asked that we all "GRIEVE NOT FOR WHAT WE HAVE LOST BUT FOR THE JOYFUL MEMORY OF SO VERY MANY HAPPY YEARS OF HIS LIFE" For over 90 years we have been blessed with his infectious Irish smile. May the comfort of happy memories lessen the sorrow of his passing. He was preceded in death by his wonderful parents, the late Lucille and Francis O'Connor, his older brother Francis "Bud" O'Connor, his dear twin sister Roberta Clarke, and recently his daughter Colleen Hull. He is survived by "the love of his life" and wife of 65 years, Patricia O'Connor and his remarkable children: Kevin O'Connor (Wife Beth), Katy Crawford (Husband Robert), Tim O'Connor (Wife Karen), and Patty-Sue O'Connor and his 14 fantastic grandchildren: Kyle, Megan, Kacy, Stacy, Jessica, Riley, Morgan, Lindsay, Nicole, Natalie, Ryan, Corey, Kathleen, and Mandy. He also was blessed with great-grandkids: Rory, Sam, Addison, Emma, Maggie, Grant, Cash, Hadley, Atalaya, Leif, Charlie, Lena, and Corbin Abigail, Mackenzie, Madison, and Palmer. He is also survived by many lifelong friends that are too many to mention as well as the many other members of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic community. Bob was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, attending OLA Grade School, St. Ignatius High School before continuing his education in the Franciscan Seminary (where he received the nickname "HUTCH") and Monastery for 7 years as Frater Bertin OFM. He loved the simplicity, and contemplative beauty of life in the monastery. After years of prayerful discernment, he left the Franciscan Order in 1955. He graduated from Quincy University in 1956, served in the United States Army from 1956-1958. He married his college sweetheart, Patricia O'Heren in 1958. He taught two years at a Middle School in Carpentersville, IL, while studying for a certificate in Labor Relations. He worked several years in various Human Resources positions before joining NCR corporation as Director of Labor Relations where he spent 30 challenging years. He retired in 1989 and stayed very active in the Centerville Community volunteering for the Americana Festival (served as Chairman in 1993), Co-Founder of the NCR Retirees Association, taught CCD at St. Charles Borromeo along with Lecturing and serving as a Eucharistic Minister. He served as President of the University of Dayton Lifelong Learning Institute (UDLLI), Co-Founder of The St Charles Catholic Men's Fellowship (CMF). The O'Connor's were well known in the Dayton area for playing Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus bringing joy to many children of all ages at pre-schools, senior centers, special needs facilities. He co-founded the FAMILY ROSARY RALLY along with Joe Beyerle (deceased) drawing literally thousands of people to UD Arena. He enjoyed all sports and was a diehard Bengals, Reds, and Buckeye fan. He stayed active playing tennis (referred to as lobbing Bob), swimming/water aerobics at Five Seasons, and golf. He was successful at realizing his lifelong goals of LOVE-LAUGHTER-CARING AND SHARING. Faith was a foundation in Bob's life. His daily prayers were AD MAJOREUM DEI GLORIAM (All for the honor and Glory of God) He now joins his Blessed Mother Mary, all the angels and saints, his deceased family members and friends in the Heavenly Kingdom of God. Through these commitments he was able to fulfill his goal of following the instructions of St. Francis of Assisi, "PREACH THE GOSPEL AND SOMETIME USE WORDS" Bob, a daily at the 6:15AM and 8:30AM masses until his disabilities prohibited him from attendance. He was also a faithful Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Family and friends may visit from 10-11:00am on Friday, February 3 at St. Charles Borromeo. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow, also at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, on Friday at 11:00 AM followed by burial at David's Cemetery on Far Hills Ave. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Day City Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.

