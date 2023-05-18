O'Dell, Donna

O'Dell (Holub), Donna Marie



Donna O'Dell of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida died on May 7 of ovarian cancer-two weeks after her diagnosis. She was 78 years old.







She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard O'Dell, her children Jennifer O'Dell of Indian Harbour Beach, Christopher of Fort Collins, Colorado, grandchildren Lyla and Liam O'Dell, also of Fort Collins, brother Dr. Richard Holub (Sharon) of Albany, NY, sister Nancy Cummings (Gary) of Eagle Point, Oregon, and numerous cousins and friends.







Donna (Holub) O'Dell was born May 5, 1945 in Amityville, New York. Her parents, Marie and Frank Holub, preceded her in death. She attended Amityville public schools, graduating in 1962. She was a scholarship student and graduated from Binghamton (NY) University in 1966 with a degree in sociology . She taught 3rd grade for four years in Binghamton area schools until her children were born. Donna and husband, Richard, moved to Beavercreek, Ohio in 1973, where they lived for 39 years before moving to Indian Harbour Beach to support Donna's ill father.



Donna was a very strong, intelligent, and caring person. Her life was centered on her family. She was very proud of her two children, Jen and Chris, both of whom are serious and loving. She was also very proud of her grandchildren. She gloried in parenting, homemaking, and loving her family. When her nest was empty, she returned to work as a salesperson for Victoria's Secret Catalog until her retirement in 2000. Donna loved Broadway Musicals and old movies, especially those starring Fred Astaire. Her favorite movie was "Love Actually". Her favorite activity was sharing swimming pool time with her friends.







Donna was a passionate liberal, and championed underdogs throughout her life. She gave generously to several charities, and sometimes directly to the homeless in the Melbourne, Florida area. Her death leaves gaping holes in the souls of her family and friends.







Her family wishes to thank the staff of Vitas Melbourne, especially the wonderful medical staff of the Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit in Rockledge, FL.



There will be no formal services at this time.

