O'DONNELL, John P. "Jack"



Age 90 of Centerville passed away on Saturday, February 4th. He was a graduate of THE Ohio State University and a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Patsy. He was a wonderful father to Jeff (Jill) O'Donnell, Jim (Peggy) O'Donnell, John (Sue) O'Donnell, Jay (Rachelle) O'Donnell, Jill O'Donnell (Derrick), Joni (Brian) Donoher. He loved spending time with his 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons, brother-in-law Cyril Acheson, dear friend, Edna Kenney and his numerous nieces, nephews, and lifetime friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 15th at 11:00 am and family will receive friends (casual attire please) from 4:30p-7:30p on Tuesday, February 14th at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.

