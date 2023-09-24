O'Halloran, Francis

O'Halloran II, Francis Edward "Frank"



Francis "Frank" Edward O'Halloran II, 82, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2023. Loving husband of Dee O'Halloran for 47 years. Cherished father of Theresa (Terry) O'Halloran-Key, Alicia (Rich) Norton, Edward (Michelle) O'Halloran, Bruce Long, Carla Long, Dave (Brooke) Long and Ryan O'Halloran, beloved step-son of Marie Pie, adored grandfather of Erica, Missy, Eddie, Evan, Tanner, Aiden, Colin, Leilani and great grandfather of Ireland, Lyric, James and Rini. He is also survived by his siblings Michael (Donna) O'Halloran, Kathy O'Halloran, Mark O'Halloran, James O'Halloran, Beth O'Halloran, Jimmy Marziani and Louise Marziani. Frank was preceded in death by his father Francis O'Halloran and mother Sarah Marziani, brother Joseph O'Holloran and sister Patty O'Halloran. Frank honorably served in the United States Navy for 32 years and retired as a Lieutenant Commander. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a recipient of multiple awards and medals. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, golfing and a good rousing game of Farkle. Frank served as head usher for the Be Hope Church in Beavercreek. He was known to go above and beyond to help anyone in need. He will be missed by all that knew him and leaves behind an amazing legacy of love and compassion. Public visitation will be held at Be Hope Church (1850 N. Fairfield Rd Beavercreek, Ohio) on Tuesday September 26, 2023 at 10:00 am with funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Byron Cemetery. Please consider a donation in Frank's memory to The James at The Ohio State University (https://cancer.osu.edu/for-donors-and-volunteers) to honor his brave battle against bone cancer.



