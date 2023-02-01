O'MALLEY, Clara M.



Age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Danbury Senior Living in Tipp City. Clara worked at Kroger for 20 years and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Thomas F.; parents, Wesley and Alberta Wilson; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Clara is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn E. O'Malley MD and Gary Bergman of Morrow, OH, Theresa O'Malley and Christopher Klopfenstein of Lancaster, OH, Mary Beth and Grover Allen Jr. of Huber Heights; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Cherilynn O'Malley of Troy, OH; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Andrew Smith celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Food Pantry in Clara's memory.

