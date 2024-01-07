O'Malley, Terry Lee



Terry Lee O'Malley, 76, passed away December 19, 2023 at Symphony at Centerville, Centerville Ohio. Terry had been in Hospice Care for several weeks due to his aggressive Parkinson's disease and dementia. Terry was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on December 30, 1946 and was the son of Helen Hoover-O'Malley and Gene J. O'Malley. He graduated from Morgantown High School in 1964 and went on to serve in the United States Army, Signal Corp Division and was stationed in Germany. After returning to the US and from his tour of duty, Terry married Ellen Moan in July 1968. He then enrolled at WVU and earned a Board of Regents scholarship for his four years of schooling. Terry graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science at the Magna Cum Laude level. He then started his career with the Burroughs Corporation. After a few years in their Fairmont, WV branch, Burroughs transferred he and Ellen to the Cincinnati, OH division where he worked for several more years. After fifteen years of success with Burroughs, Terry moved on to work for Computer Task Group in Cincinnati, OH. Terry retired from them and began a short career with the federal government/IRS division in northern Kentucky. He and Ellen divorced in 1991 but have remained great friends since. Ellen has cared for Terry for the last few years of his illness. Terry will be remembered for his love and knowledge of fine automobiles, his engaging personality and laugh and his undying care and love for all creatures great and small. His brother and sister fondly nicknamed him "Tree". Terry's wonderful friends in the Dayton, OH area have been loving and always caring. They were a great source of happiness and love for him. Terry is survived by his brother, Rob Lyons (Christine); sister, Melanie Lyons-Hall (Ken, deceased), nieces Kelby Hall & Bobbi Gail Lyons; nephew, Travis Lyons. Terry is also survived by his ex-wife Ellen Moan-Hartle. He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Robert W Lyons. At his wishes, Terry will be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a future date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



