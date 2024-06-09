O'Neill, Kristina

O'Neill (Toops), Kristina



In loving memory of Kris, a beloved daughter, mother, partner, and friend who touched the hearts of many with her kindness and grace. Kristina S. O'Neill, affectionately known as Kris, was born in Dayton, OH on January 21, 1972, to her proud parents, Tom Toops and the late, Kathie Toops. Kris's journey was one marked by dedication and excellence. She graduated from Carroll High School, class of 1990, where her talent shone bright on the volleyball and basketball courts. Her passion for sports was a testament to her determination and team spirit. Continuing on the path of knowledge, she pursued her Bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University, laying a strong foundation for her future endeavors. Professionally, Kris made significant contributions as the Senior Director of Operations and Finance at Performance Technologies in Dayton, OH. Her commitment to excellence and leadership were evident in all she pursued. Colleagues remember her as a dedicated professional whose work ethic was unmatched. Beyond her professional achievements, Kris's proudest accomplishments were her three children - Ryan, Erin, and Kelly O'Neill. She poured boundless love and support into their lives, shaping them into the remarkable individuals they are today. Kris passed away on June 1, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton after a valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer. In her final moments surrounded by loved ones, Kris showed immense courage and resilience. Left to cherish her memory is the love of her life, Kevin Jones; her father Tom Toops; her beloved children Ryan, Erin, and Kelly O'Neill; brothers Kevin Toops and Craig Toops (Dede); niece Abi Toops; Uncle Denny (Joan), Cousin Michelle (Robert), Alina and Connor, Cousin Mark (Amy), Jess (Michael) and their son, Jack; Haley, Megan and Troy and countless friends and family who helped care for her throughout her illness, especially Marcy Conner and Amy Wagner. Kris will be remembered for her unwavering love for her friends, family, and especially her children. Her compassionate nature and infectious laughter brought joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Though she may have left this world physically, her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to have shared in her life. To honor Kris, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH 45429 on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 12:00PM. A Celebration of Life will follow from 1  4:00 at NCR Country Club. Memorial donations can be made to Gala of Hope Foundation, www.galaofhope.net or Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton OH 45420. May we find solace in the memories we created with Kris and take comfort in knowing that she now rests in peace. Goodbye for now, dear Kris - you will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Serving the family is Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering OH 45440. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com