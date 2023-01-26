OAKES, Hazel Evelyn



Age 83, of Fairborn, passed away Monday, January 23rd, 2023. She was born on February 11th, 1939, to Ren and Leona (Caskey) Keeton.



Evelyn worked very hard throughout her life, doing whatever jobs needed doing, both in and out of the home, to support her family and provide for her kids. She absolutely treasured her kids and grandkids and would do anything for them. She loved spending time with her husband, Harvey. They enjoyed working at Dayton Daily News, serving in their church, and being together as much as possible. Evelyn loved Randy Travis and reading her Bible. She was sassy, stubborn, and strong-willed, and she will be missed by many.



She was preceded in death by her parents Ren and Leona (Caskey) Keeton, husband Harvey Oakes, daughter-in-law Bonnie (Wobbe) Gastineau, brother Emery Keeton, and sisters Reva Riggsby, Marie Adkins, Goldie Litterell, and Lorene Oney. Evelyn is survived by daughter Sharon Fulton of Texas, her son Tony Gastineau of Fairborn, son Marty (Kendra) Gastineau of Beavercreek, and daughter Lyesa Adkins of Fairborn, six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and brothers Walter Keeton and Harold (Kathy) Keeton.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday, January 27th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and a graveside service at Bellbrook Cemetery (3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) immediately following the visitation.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Day City Hospice (7601 Paragon Drive, Suite 203, Dayton, OH 45459). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about Evelyn at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

