Oberer, Robert Michael "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Michael Oberer, age 77, of Arcanum, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2025, at Wayne Hospital. He was born on November 25, 1947, to the late Walter W. and Elizabeth Belle (Whitman) Oberer in Dayton. He was a Firefighter for Kettering Fire Department for 20 years. Bob is survived by his sister: Marilyn Stickney of West Milton, nephews: John (Helen) Oberer of Union, Joe (Lora) Oberer of Englewood, Jim Oberer of Englewood, & Scott Stickney of California, niece, Kim (Rod) Werner of Virginia, along with numerous other family members and friends he leaves to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers: William "Bill" Oberer and Donald Lee Oberer. The family will not be having services for Bob at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



