Odum, Jack Bradley



Jack Bradley Odum, age 87 of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Bristol, Virginia on October 19, 1936 the son of David Bradley & Flora Louise (Cox) Odum. He built calculators for the Monroe Corporation in Virginia and serviced calculators, copiers and typewriters for many years in the Dayton area. He was an avid hunter and loved archery. He was a member and trustee at the First Grace Church in Vandalia form many years. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Lucille (Adams) Odum; children Debbie Odum, Donna Schiano, Jackie MacLeod, Todd (Melody) Vallieu and Julie (Lila Grant) Buckingham; grandchildren William Travis Guinn, Elena Schiano-Thronton, Nikita Guilmette, Dylan Biehl, Nicole Hildebrand, Ashliegh Pelton, Robert Buckingham and Caleb Vallieu; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother David Landon Odum; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Dennis Odum; grandchildren Brandon Guilmette and Teresangla Schiano; 3 brothers Donald, Bobby and Ronnie. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 from 12:00  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





