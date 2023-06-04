Ogle, Harry W.



Harry W. Ogle, born 1929, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family surrounding him, June 1, 2023. Harry grew up in North Manchester, Indiana where he learned the value of a good day's work. He attended Wittenberg College and met his future wife, Dodie Alston. They were married for 60 years. Dodie preceded him in death, 2011.



Harry served during the Korean Conflict. He settled in Darrtown, OH with Dodie and her parents, the late Walter and Lela Alston. Harry was beloved by many residents of Butler County, first serving as a Bank President and Manager then serving as Oxford's Funeral Director for over thirty years. He served on many local Boards, was an Oxford Citizen of the year, but said his greatest accomplishment was to help the Oxford Senior Center get established. Preceded in death by his parents Rev. Homer and Juanita Ogle; his older sister, April; and his two brothers, Dick and Tom. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Kimberly Ogle and her partner Jan Taylor; his son Rob Ogle and his wife Robbie Ogle; his younger sister Nancy Adams and her husband Gordie; his sister-in-law, Sue Ogle and his grandson Marshall Alex. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews, his dear friend and colleague, Steve Menke and his longtime friend and personal doctor, Jim Thomson.



A memorial service is planned for July 8th at the Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N. Poplar St., Oxford at 11:00. Reception following at the Elms Hotel in Oxford. Harry asked that donations be made in his memory to: Canine Companions, 7480 New Albany-Condit Rd, New Albany, OH 43054, the Darrtown Methodist Church, 4309 Walnut St., Oxford, Ohio 45056 or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St. STE B, Middletown, OH 45044.



