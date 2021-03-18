X

OGLETREE, Laura

OGLETREE, Laura Arlean

Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at St.

Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45426, with Rev. Dr. Benjamin E. K. Speare-Hardy II officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will be in West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

