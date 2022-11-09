OHLINGER, Sr., Philip C.



Philip C. Ohlinger Sr., age 88, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Philip was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 12, 1934, to Donald and Rose (Corbett) Ohlinger. Philip graduated from Fairfield High School. He served in the U.S. Army. On October 5, 1957, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, he married Carolyn Durbin. Together they were members at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. Philip retired from Armco Steel after 30 years of service. Upon retirement, Philip owned and operated several Drive-Thru locations in Hamilton and Fairfield. Philip was one of the most loving and generous people you could have ever known and above all, loved his family dearly. Philip is survived by his children, Cynthia (Bill) Jones, Philip C. (Barbara) Ohlinger Jr., Monica (Steve) Pfirrman and Melissa (Greg) Brown; his thirteen grandchildren, Kristen (Mike) McSorley, William Jones III, Jillian (Wes) Garland, Philip G. Ohlinger, Patrick (Cassie) Ohlinger, Marcus (Katie) Pfirrman, Zachary (Katrina) Pfirrman, Samantha Pfirrman, Spencer (Sara) Pfirrman, Olivia (Nicolas) Braun, Hannah Brown, Emma Brown and Maura Brown; his eleven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mary (Donald) Curtis. Philip was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 63 years, Carolyn Ohlinger; his sibings, Richard Ohlinger, June Imbus, Donald Ohlinger, Michael Ohlinger and Regina Minnick. Visitation will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM at the church with Fr. Richard Walling celebrant. Burial will follow at Simonson Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Hospital. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Chad Dunkle and staff. Condolences may be left at



