OHNS, James

OHNS, Jr., James W.



"Jim"



76, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jim was born July 24, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of James and Freda (Clark) Ohns, Sr. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served in Miesau, Germany. He retired from Sears after 37 years, where he worked in Sales. He later worked in the Wittenberg Bookstore for 13 years. He was also a member of the Eagles # 397 and volunteered at Elderly United. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Vickilu (Hamilton); two children, Rebecca Waldron and Mark Ohns; six grandchildren, Travis (Shyanne), Nicole, Jackie (Amanda), Gina, Aiden and Ethan; one great-grandson, River; a sister, Patricia Kline; and several nieces and nephews. In



addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a



brother, Richard Ohns. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME.Burial will



follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

