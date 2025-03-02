Olds, Jean

Olds (Jones), Jean Dolores



Jean Dolores Olds, wife, mother, teacher and nurse, died Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 92 years old. She was life partner to Charles Olds and together they raised five children of their own and fostered 8 others. Together they traveled the world and built lasting friendships wherever they landed. Jean grew up in Ohio during World II and lived in Springfield, OH until 1981 when she moved to Phoenix, AZ with her family after completing an associate degree in nursing at Clark State. She worked as an ICU nurse, a home health nurse, school nurse and trained nursing assistants. Jean and Charlie were committed volunteers with the St. Vincent de Paul Society through their local parish conference, City and State Society leadership and national committee leadership support. Jean was a planner and list maker who had a passion for good books, German wine and going anyplace new in the world holding onto the hand of her husband of 72 years.



She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and is survived by her five children, Michael Olds (Susan Olsterdorf Olds), Cathy Olds, Mary Olds Witherspoon (Dan Witherspoon), Jack Olds, and Stephen Olds (Patti Tellez Olds) along with 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 6 from 5 to 8 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, Az 85381. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 11 am at the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E Lincoln Dr., Scottsdale, AZ, 85253. Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.



