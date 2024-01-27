OLiver, Bernice



Bernice Oliver, age 92 of Tipp City passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 2, 1931 in Hazard, Kentucky the daughter of Burnis & Alberta (Cornett) Benton. She retired from Maria Joseph after many years as a housekeeper. She loved gardening and planting flowers in her yard. She loved to feed stray cats and loved her Chihuahua Baby dearly. She enjoyed watching Lifetime movies and was always there for her family in their time of need. She is survived by her children Beverly Sandlin, Patricia "Patsy" Stoddard, Onarae Eichstaedt and John Dallas Oliver; grandchildren Rhonda (Jim) Conner, Christina Henn, Amanda (Jake) Mullins, Billie "Bill" Sizemore, Anthony "Tony" Sizemore and Woodson "Joe" Sandlin; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and sisters Gloria Rader Smith, Donna Maloney, Iris Boeckman and Scarlett Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Betty Hunt and Jane Zimmerman. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. The family wants to thank Hospice of Miami County for their excellent care and concern during this difficult time. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Geoffrey Cutter officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com