OLIVER, Samuel R., 80, formerly of Springfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 in Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Charleston, WV on June 4, 1944 the son of the late Paul L. and Thelma (Jennings) Oliver, Sr. He lived in Oregon as a child and moved to Dayton in 1955 and then to Springfield in 1961. Sam graduated from The Ohio State University in 1980. He began his photography apprenticeship while in high school with Wisler Photography. After graduation, he continued with the studio as a full time photographer. Sam began a partnership with Overman and Oliver in 1965 and later opened Oliver Photography, Inc. in 1969. During this time he was well known for wedding and portrait photography as well as working with investigators, public defenders, attorneys, doctors and commercial realtors. In 1977 he began teaching at JVS where he started the first photography program at any JVS in Ohio. He retired 22 years later in 1999. Sam has received numerous awards as a professional judge, speaker and photographer. His most recent award was in 2012 being the first recipient of the PPO Warren Motts Lifetime Achievement Award. When he wasn't shooting photography, he enjoyed bicycling and woodworking. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn (Sneed); three sons, Peter, Brian (Mary) and Matthew Oliver; two granddaughters, Sarah and Ava; his brother in heart, Fred (Judy) Fitzsimmons; his first wife and mother of his children, Melanie Deere; brother-in-law, Ed (Nancy) Sneed; two sisters-in-law, Sue (Roger) Owsley and Virginia (Eli Harris) Sneed and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his second wife, Judy and his brother, Paul Oliver, Jr. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 in the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Mock officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Springboro Christian Church, Hospice of Dayton or Motts Military Museum in Groveport, OH.



