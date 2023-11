Oliver (Hudson), Virginia L



Virginia L Oliver (nee Hudson), of Hamilton, passed away on Nov. 7, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born on May 14, 1940, to Leonard and Olive (Boyd) Hudson in Lakewood, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E Oliver, and her parents. Virginia is survived by her cousin: Donna Golla, of Medina, OH. A graveside service will be held at Hickory Flats Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at 1:00 pm.



