Ollie Johnson

JOHNSON, Ollie Yvonne



Age 70, Ollie Yvonne Johnson departed this life Thursday October 16,2025. She was born June 17,1955 to the late Samuel and Annie Johnson in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Roth High School class of '73. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness for 32 wonderful years. She is preceded in death by her (2) brothers, (3) sisters, (1) niece, and (3) nephews. She leaves to cherish her memories (4) sisters (1) brother (1) devoted cousin, a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends. Yvonne's life was a testament to love, faith and family qualities that will continue to inspire all who knew her. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 8,2025 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1015 Liscum Drive Dayton, Ohio Brother Cliffton Bullet Officiating. Calling hour 10AM-11AM.



