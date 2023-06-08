Ondrejka, Berniece M



Berniece Ondrejka, age 102, passed away peacefully at her home on June 4, 2023, with family by her side. Berniece was born March 9, 1921, in Enid, Oklahoma, the only child of Lane and Daisy (Foley) Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Ondrejka. Berniece is survived by their children, Deborah, Sharon, Malia and John. Berniece was happy to be a family homemaker, seamstress and chef. Visitation starts at 11:00 am followed by prayers at noon on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, Fairborn, OH. For complete remembrances and to share condolences visit www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.

