Orville Brock

Brock, Orville Lester



Orville Lester Brock, age 84, formerly of South Charleston, Ohio passed away January 1, 2026 in Marion, Ohio. He was born April 2, 1941 in South Charleston, Ohio, the son of the late Lester and Mary (Bickett) Brock. Orville is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marjorie (Loy) Brock, children: Evan (Amy) Brock and Molly (Casey) Claytor, grandchildren, Lila, Nolan, Carson, and Caleb, and siblings: William (Becky) and James (Vickie). Orville was an avid lifelong farmer who dedicated his life to his family and community. Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 9, 2025 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Ingling Williams and Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. Memorial contributions may be made to the the preservation of the Green Plain Quaker Meetinghouse in Orville's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com