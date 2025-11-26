Orville Sorrell

SORRELL, ORVILLE GENE

SORRELL, Orville Gene, age 84, of Trenton, Ohio, passed November 5, 2025. Among survivors is a sister, Dorothy M. Harris. Private services will be held at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

