Osborne, Lowell Preston



Lowell Preston Osborne, passed away peacefully in his home on December 15, 2023, at the age of 88. Lowell was born in Jackson, Ohio on September 9, 1935, to David and Pearl Osborne. Lowell joined the Army at 18. After several years in the Army, he transferred to the Ohio National Guard 178th Tactical Fighter Group where he finished a distinguished career of over 30 years. In his military career he received several awards including the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Armed Forces Meritorious Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, the Ohio Special Services Ribbon among several others. After his long military career, worked for the Springfield Bus Company, until his retirement in 1995. Lowell is preceded in death by his parents, David and Pearl Osborne, his brothers Bob Osborne and Bill Osborne and one sister Helen Osborne Hill, along with his wife of 33 years Betty (Whitt) Osborne. Lowell is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Brian) Miller and Kim Osborne: his grandchildren Josh Brown, Katie (Doug) Easton, Taylor Miller, Jennifer (Zeth) Paul, Aaliyah Garrison, and Clinton Garrison. He also has great grandchildren which he adored, Jordan, Aamiyah, Hakeem (aka Johnny), Ava and Theo. There are many nieces and nephews and numerous family members and friends that he has met over his long lifetime. Lowell is also survived by his loving companion Maxine Stoops, and her children, Sheila (Matt) Rugh, Cindy (Mark) Robertson, Julianne Whitaker, and Jeff (Abigail) Boswell. Their grandchildren Jessica Harding, Jamie Myers, Lauren and Lindsay Whitaker, Tate Robertson, Reece and Ty Boswell and Avery Quinn. Along with their great grandchildren Gian and Jett Jordan and Charlotte Harding. Lowell was a lifelong Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan!! He loved to golf, travel, and spoil his great grandchildren with Reese cups! Lowell's life and memories will be cherished by his family and friends. A celebration of life on December 30th from 4:00-6:00pm in The Landing at Littleton & Rue concluding with military honors. To view his memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





