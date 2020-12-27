X

OSBORNE, Merideth Jane


Merideth Jane Osborne, age 76 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Great Falls, Montana, on

December 1, 1944, the daughter of Ray & Roberta Wiener. She was a secretary at DESC for 30 years and retired in 1996. She was an avid member of the Church of Jesus Christ of

Latter-Day Saints, Whipp Road, Kettering where she was very active in the church library. She loved to attend the grandkids sports and dance activities and also loved to attend the area festivals.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, James Osborne; sons Jeff Osborne and Michael Osborne; stepson Tim Osborne; grandchildren Elizabeth, Caleb, Ethan, Bailey, Kylie and Kevin; sisters-in-law Dora Wiener, Joann Wiener and Debbie (Dan) Palmer; brother-in-law Mark (Sandy) Osborne and several

nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert and Daniel.

A private family funeral service will be held to honor Merideth's life at the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City, with Bishop Sandberg officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Homes - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com/

