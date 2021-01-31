X

OSBORNE, Raymond

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

OSBORNE, Raymond Pierce

Sunrise 5-31-1930.

Sunset 1-25-2021.

Preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Vivian K. Osborne. Also preceding him are his parents,

Raymond and Lois Osborne; brother, Gary; and many

uncles, aunts, cousins and

nephews. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Beverly;

daughters, Sherrie (Ed) Davidson, Susan (Terrance) Powers, Emily Sharpe; grandchildren, Billy (Amy) Davidson, Shawn (Naoka) Davidson, Chris (Alysha) Powers, Amy Wiley, Emily

Wiley and Sara Sharpe; great-granddaughters, Genet

Davidson, Miriah (Jason) Davis, Miranda (Mike) Connely; and many great-great-grandchildren. Ray was a supervisor at GM with 30 years of service. He was Past Master twice at Stillwater Lodge 616. He was a man of many talents. Ray served in the U.S. Army and loved traveling, especially to his place in

Alabama. He enjoyed many road trips, and had 2 favorite road trips out west. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, and especially, a wonderful grandpa. Memorial Services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Hospice of

Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guestbook.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.