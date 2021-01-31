OSBORNE, Raymond Pierce



Sunrise 5-31-1930.



Sunset 1-25-2021.



Preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Vivian K. Osborne. Also preceding him are his parents,



Raymond and Lois Osborne; brother, Gary; and many



uncles, aunts, cousins and



nephews. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Beverly;



daughters, Sherrie (Ed) Davidson, Susan (Terrance) Powers, Emily Sharpe; grandchildren, Billy (Amy) Davidson, Shawn (Naoka) Davidson, Chris (Alysha) Powers, Amy Wiley, Emily



Wiley and Sara Sharpe; great-granddaughters, Genet



Davidson, Miriah (Jason) Davis, Miranda (Mike) Connely; and many great-great-grandchildren. Ray was a supervisor at GM with 30 years of service. He was Past Master twice at Stillwater Lodge 616. He was a man of many talents. Ray served in the U.S. Army and loved traveling, especially to his place in



Alabama. He enjoyed many road trips, and had 2 favorite road trips out west. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, and especially, a wonderful grandpa. Memorial Services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Hospice of



Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guestbook.

