Osswald, Kevin



Age 71, of Brookville, OH, passed away on April 28, 2024, at Miami Valley North Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Charlotte (Ziezert) Osswald; parents-in-law, Harold and Treva Smith and his beloved little people puppies Tiffanie, Tessa and Tia. Kevin was a loving husband who enjoyed working all the time, fishing and taking trips to Hawaii. He was part of the Air National Guard; he was a past president of the Brookville Optimist Club and he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville. Kevin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marcie (Smith) Osswald; brother, Randy Osswald (Joy); nieces and nephews; special extended family, the Don Dawson family, and special friend Judith Lee. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville on May 4, 2024, from 10  11 a.m. with a service to begin at 11 a.m.. If desired, please donate to Trinity Lutheran Church, Brookville in honor of Kevin. E-mail condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



