Osswald, Kevin
Age 71, of Brookville, OH, passed away on April 28, 2024, at Miami Valley North Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Charlotte (Ziezert) Osswald; parents-in-law, Harold and Treva Smith and his beloved little people puppies Tiffanie, Tessa and Tia. Kevin was a loving husband who enjoyed working all the time, fishing and taking trips to Hawaii. He was part of the Air National Guard; he was a past president of the Brookville Optimist Club and he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville. Kevin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marcie (Smith) Osswald; brother, Randy Osswald (Joy); nieces and nephews; special extended family, the Don Dawson family, and special friend Judith Lee. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookville on May 4, 2024, from 10 11 a.m. with a service to begin at 11 a.m.. If desired, please donate to Trinity Lutheran Church, Brookville in honor of Kevin. E-mail condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com
