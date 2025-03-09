OSTDIEK, Francis Richard "Fritz"



Francis R. "Fritz" Ostdiek, Ph.D., age 90, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The seventh child of Henry and Dora Ostdiek, Fritz was born March 1, 1935, on the plains of South-Central Nebraska during the Great Depression and devastating Dust Bowl. He grew up working on the family farm and with his father and brothers in construction. He was an All-State center on a State Champion 6-man football team. Graduating from the University of Nebraska with an M.S. in mechanical engineering, he then served as a Lieutenant in the USAF at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio. There he met Rita DeBrosse, his lifelong love; they were married September 10, 1966. After his military service he distinguished himself as a civil servant aerospace research engineer at WPAFB for over 30 years, including serving as the first Branch Chief of the Compressor Research Facility. In 1975 he earned a doctorate in aerospace engineering from Ohio State University. After retirement from civil service, he taught mechanical engineering for 12 years at the University of Dayton. He enjoyed spending time with his and Rita's large extended families and with their many friends, singing in the choir, woodworking, reading, travel, and following University of Nebraska football. Fritz was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 53 years, Rita (DeBrosse) Ostdiek; parents Henry and Dora Ostdiek; brothers Fr. John, Art; sisters Mildred Herz, Sr. Lenore; brothers-in-law Ralph Herz, Lawrence Conway, George Schneider, Tom Bricher, Charlie LaVielle, Jacque Frantz, Carl DeBrosse, Lowell "Pete" Cooley; sisters-in-law Janet Ostdiek, Helen LaVielle, Ruth (Debrosse) Gale, Sr. Jeanette DeBrosse, Evelyn August. He is survived by children Kurt, Fr. Gregory, S.J., Gary (Shelley); grandchildren Ben, Luke, Lee, Kipling; brothers Arnold "Hank", Fr. Gilbert; sisters Anita Conway, Jovita Schneider, Lou Bricher; brother-in-law Don August; sisters-in-law Bonnie, Betty DeBrosse, Adele Cooley; many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday March 14, 2025, at St. Luke Church, Beavercreek, OH; 10:00 visitation, 11:00 funeral mass, and 12:00 luncheon. In lieu of flowers Fritz requested that donations be sent to either Lawrence Community Center Drive, PO Box 62, Lawrence, NE 68957; or Restore the Heart, Sacred Heart Church, PO Box 247, Lawrence, NE 68957.



