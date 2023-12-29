Osuna, Darrell R. "Rick"



Darrell "Rick" Osuna age 66 of Trenton, Ohio passed away Sunday December 24, 2023 at his home. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 3, 1957 the son of Joseph Ralph and Connie (Zettler) Osuna.



Survivors include his wife Jackie; mother, Connie Osuna; five children, Amberly Osuna, Brandon Osuna, Brandon (Andrea) Turner, Jaimison Winkler, and Jodi (Dave) Houston; eight grandchildren; Siblings, Steve, Diane and Kevin Osuna.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Wednesday January 3, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation from 5-7:00pm Tuesday January 2, 2024 in the funeral home. Go to Zettlerfuneralhome.com for more comprehensive obituary.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com