OTEY, Kevin



Age 51, departed this life on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Kevin was born on December 2, 1969, in Dayton, Ohio. He



graduated from Cincinnati Job Corp. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother and great-grandmother. Kevin is survived by his brother, Anthony Otey; 3 uncles, Dale, Michael and Sayf Mumit; 2 loving daughters, Jacky Otey and Keisha Lee; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Services rendered by Pryor Funeral Home.

