Otto, Ralph

Otto, Jr., Ralph R.



Ralph R. Otto Jr., age 77 of Dayton, passed away Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dayton. He was born in Dayton on October 3, 1947, the son of Ralph R. Sr. & Thelma (Smith) Otto. He retired from GM Harrison Radiator after over 30 years. He was a former member of the PWP #210 Dayton. He is survived by his sons Charles (Lisa) Otto and Tim Otto; grandchildren Joshua Donnor, Ian Donnor and Marie Donnor; great grandchildren Skieler Lynette Martin, Sharon Marie Watts, Bree Nevaeh Downor, Joshua Paul Downor Jr. and Nolan Myles Downor; his longtime friend Genny Hopson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sue Naylor. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the Tipp City Church of Christ, 6460 S. County Road 25A. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow in Willow View Cemetery, Dayton. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





